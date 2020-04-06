Watching Your Wallet: Preparing for the stimulus check

Stimulus checks are headed your way soon, so how do you prepare for this extra burst of money?

For some-- it's going to help you stay afloat--the money will automatically go to mortgages or rents. But if you're not quite sure what you need it for-- our partners at the financial website NerdWallet say now is the time to examine your money situation and build savings.

So make a money plan- go over your budget and know where every dollar is going. Just this small step can help you feel less stressed.

NerdWallet personal finance experts say focus on necessities, like housing and food.

If you have anything left over, you might be tempted to tackle debt. But saving should take priority right now.

If you don't have an emergency fund or you've already exhausted it, start one.

Put it directly in a savings account-- and heads up-- online savings accounts can earn you more interest than traditional checking accounts. And if you are financially sound-- now may be the time to use that money to help others.

Just make sure you donate to known charities you trust.

