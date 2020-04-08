Watching Your Wallet: Phony robocalls try to profit on virus

It's day in and day out and the robocalls aren't seeming to go away.

Now, scammers are attacking your cell phones, trying to profit from coronavirus-related fears.

You didn't call and they won't stop calling you.

They pretend to be from the government, they tout fake services, they're also hoping you have your guard down.

"Don't push any numbers just hang up," said Mark Herring, Virginia Attorney General.

Attorneys general from around the nation are issuing warnings after warning from charity schemes that try to drain your generosity to phony online offers for vaccinations and home test kits.

"Scammers are scammers and always will be thus," said FBI Special Agent in Charge David W. Archey. "I think the public health crisis right now, I think the number of vulnerabilities or the number of fears that could be exploited are multiplied."

The fraudsters aren't just ringing you up either.

Don't open attachments or click on links from emails. Don't provide information about yourself in unsolicited emails and messages. And if you think you've been a victim of a crime report it here.

You can also reach out to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding these scams.

