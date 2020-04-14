Watching Your Wallet: Options for those nearing retirement

If you have a retirement account, you've probably heard over and over now is not the time to panic. This is a long term goal, but what about those who are very close to retirement--watching the wild swings in the market with uncertainty.

If you are nearing retirement in the next one to two years and your nest egg is a top priority, it's okay to feel anxious about what you are seeing.

Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union said the first step is to call your financial advisor. If you are that close to needing that nest egg, your money is likely in very low-risk accounts by now, but you also want to double-check that.

Dale also said it's okay to stop contributing for a while and pick something with less risk in the savings venue.

"So something like banks call them CD's. Credit unions call them savings certificates, or money market accounts as well," Dale said.

If you feel unsure, the best advice is to call a financial planner or coach so they can evaluate your individual situation.

It's okay to check in on your accounts and to ask for help.

