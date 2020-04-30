Watching Your Wallet: Now is the time to use your emergency fund

For years, financial experts have stressed the importance of an emergency fund. Now, consumers are finding they may actually need such a fund.

The "golden rule" of how much money to save is usually said to be between 3 and 6 months' worth of expenses.

Kim Palmer is a personal finance expert with NerdWallet. She says if you need to dip into that fund right now, it's okay.

"This is the rainy day that we've all been preparing for," says Palmer. "I mean, a lot of us, we're in crisis mode right now. It's extremely stressful for so many people. So, if you have that emergency savings fund, now is the time to use it."

If you still have a job, or income coming in, keep boosting the fund. If 3 to 6 months of expenses isn't a feasible amount to save, aim for a smaller goal like $500 or $1,000 in a savings account.

If you don't need to spend your stimulus check right away, put it in savings. Another idea would be to put savings into a high-yield online savings account to earn an increased amount of interest. You can often find the highest yields with online banks. Just make sure the money is F.D.I.C. insured and that you can access your funds without extra fees.

If you don't have an emergency fund right now, or a way to build one, don't focus on it.

"People are really turning to all kinds of things," says Palmer. "Even things like credit cards, family and friends. I mean, this is really crisis mode where you are just trying to survive this period until it gets a little bit easier."

