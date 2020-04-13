Watching Your Wallet: Key maintenance for cars if you're not driving them

It was the dream, drive out of town for spring break.

Most of us, though, are going nowhere and that means our cars are parked in the driveway or garage for long stretches.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said if your vehicle isn't moving for weeks, you might eventually find that your battery is dead, or worse yet, idle fuel gummed up the engine.

If possible, use a battery tender or other maintenance-type battery charge to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. It's a simple device you hook up right to your battery.

If you're worried about gas settling in the tank, there's a very simple product you can buy: a fuel stabilizer.

"Probably the most famous one out there and anybody who owns a boat knows about it. It's called Sta-bill. It comes in a little jar. You can measure it out based on how many gallons of gas that you have in your vehicle," Dean said.

Make sure to keep your gas tank full too.

In addition, make sure to add 10 extra PSI of pressure to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming and prop up your wiper blades, like you do when there's a snow-storm coming, to keep the rubber from sticking to the windshield.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

