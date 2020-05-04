Watching Your Wallet: Helping teens understand the cost of college

Does your teen really understand how much college costs these days?

It may be time to have a conversation to make them see how they can help in the college decisions. Now, is the perfect time to discuss your child's future asperations, especially considering how much it will all cost.

Take time to do research into different colleges online. You can actually go to the university or college websites to research and see how much they will cost.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said after doing your research, have an open talk with your children about who is paying for what.

"If I go to community college I might not have to take out any loans, but if I got to a four-year university yes. i'm going to have to take some student loans. but it's going to be a different experience if I go to a four-year university because I'm going to be able to live on campus and have that whole campus wide experience."

There is also a tool that will allow you to estimate you federal student aid, even if you're aren't ready to apply for it yet. To find the tool, click here.

Using the tool, you plug in your income and how much you can contribute and it shows you how much student aid you qualify for. Also, don't forget to discuss scholarships and grants.

