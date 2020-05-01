Watching Your Wallet: Experts say stocks won't be down forever

There may be no joy in the roller coaster of stocks right not, but experts say the stock market won't be down forever.

Michael Joyce of the financial firm Agili said you have to remember stocks a long-term game.

"If I look at all the downturns in the market over the last half-century, in nearly everyone one of them the markets were as high or higher a year later. And certainly, three and five years later they're a lot higher," Joyce said.

He said to stay focused on that nest egg and continue saving for it.

If you've lost a job or are experiencing financial trouble, he recommends doing everything you can to keep your credit in good standing. Work with landlords or banks to see about payments.

Also, make sure to call credit card companies directly to see what you can work out.

Joyce said to take care of the essentials, but also try to tackle bills that will impact your credit.

