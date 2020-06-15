Watching Your Wallet: Credit card relief you can ask for

A lot of credit card companies say they're being more lenient with customers during the pandemic. But if you need more time to pay your bill, you'll have to reach out and ask for help.

(MGN)

Because of the high volume of calls, customers may have to try reaching out to their customer service online rather than calling.

If you need help, ask for waivers on late fees and deferral of minimum payments for two months. Some credit card companies are offering this on a case by case basis.

If you are low on cash, financial website NerdWallet says a credit card can be a lifeline. If you're a valued customer, your issuer may consider increasing your card's spending ceiling.

Ideally, you want the issuer to raise your credit line without an official check of your credit rating, which will temporarily ding your credit scores.

And since none of us are spending like we used to, also try asking for time extensions on your bonuses, perks, and benefits.

