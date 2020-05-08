Watching Your Wallet: Breaking the typical credit card rules

Do you need a little extra financial help during this time? Experts say not to overlook your credit card in an emergency.

Normally, every financial expert around the world would tell you to pay off your credit card debt, don't build it up. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of those times rules need to be broken, it's an emergency.

Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with the NerdWallet said all the normal rules about personal finance and credit cards go out the window.

"Now if you need to turn to your credit cards to buy essentials and you run up your credit card balance more than normal and you can't pay the full balance off that's not something to stress about too much right now because later on, when you have income coming in again, you can rebuild your credit you can pay off that debt," Palmer said.

She said this is about survival. She said normally she would always say to maintain spending 30% below your credit limit to protect your credit score, but Palmer said that shouldn't be a worry right now. Palmer said to do what you have to do to buy essentials.

Palmer also said to max out your rewards and get as much out of them as possible. She said this is a time to cash in those reward points and turn them into money. The rewards may help you buy groceries.

