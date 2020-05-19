Watching Your Wallet: Beware of stimulus check theft

The federal government is issuing a warning about stimulus check theft. In fact, some nursing homes are stealing relief funds from elderly residents.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning about nursing homes and assisted living facilities forcing residents on Medicaid to sign their stimulus checks over to the facilities.

In a blog post, the FTC warned that these facilities are claiming that because a person is on Medicaid, the facility gets to keep his or her stimulus payment, which is not true.

Those economic impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit, and tax law says that tax credits don't count as 'resources for federal benefits programs, like Medicaid.'

So when Congress calls these payments 'tax credits' in the CARES Act, that means the government cannot seize them.

The FTC is encouraging everyone with a loved one in a facility on Medicaid to make sure this has not happened to them. If it has, file a complaint with your state attorney general.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.