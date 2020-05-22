Watching Your Wallet: Best buys over Memorial Day weekend

Even though Memorial Day will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and save money in order to kick off the summer.

Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is a big shopping weekend and the retailers are still trying to get your attention. The smart buys this time of year are outdoor furniture or outdoor entertaining items.

"Yes mattresses normally you want to go in, you want to feel them, you want to touch them, but in some instances not all the businesses are open. I just say read the fine print. If you are going to order a mattress online," said Sara Skirboll with RetailMeNot.

Skirboll is a shopping and trends export with RetailMeNot.

She said to make sure you save as much money as possible this holiday weekend and make sure to do your research and price compare. Skirboll said to take a couple of minutes to look around and wait 24 hours before you make the online purchase to see if the retailer sends you a better deal.

You can also check out sites like RetailMeNot for coupons, promo codes and free shipping offers to add to any Memorial Day weekend deal.

