Watching Your Wallet: Best apps to find scholarships

Do you have a student who is about to head off to college? If so, it's never too early to think about how you're going to pay for it--from scholarships to grants and loans.

Most families can't afford a $10,000 to $20,000 per year tab, which makes scholarships and financial aid so important.

There are a few apps that can help you find those college scholarships. One of the best ones is Scholly. It has helped hundreds of thousands of students win more than $100 million in scholarships. All you need to do is create an account, enter some information about yourself like where you live and what activities you participate in and Schooly matches you with local and national scholarships.

Another useful app is College Raptor. The app has a scholarship calculator and it allows you to see a college's true cost when financial aid and scholarships are factored in.

Scholarship Owl, allows you to submit for hundreds of scholarships with a single application.

Also make sure to check out Scholarships.com, which gives you access to over 3.7 million local, state and national scholarships and grants.

There is a lot of money out there for deserving students and these tools can help you access it.

Remember, you should always exhaust your scholarship and federal financial aid options before you consider more expensive private loans.

