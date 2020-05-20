Watching Your Wallet: Grocery store prices are climbing

With restaurants closed and more of us cooking at home, you probably noticed gas prices are soaring. The price of groceries grew 2.6% in April, the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Every time you go to the grocery store, that number at the end of the receipt keeps getting bigger. In fact, egg prices shot up 16.1% last month. Breakfast cereal and milk prices rose 1.5%, bread prices rose 3.7% and juice prices rose 3.8%.

Even roasted and instant coffee costs more, with roasted increasing 1.2% and instant increasing 2.5%. Same for soup, which has seen a 2.6% increase, soda has seen a 4.5% increase and even cookies have seen a 5.1! increase.

These along with meat prices are spiking. Experts are suggesting using coupons while shopping to help escape the increases in food prices.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.