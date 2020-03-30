Watching Your Wallet: What about my 401k?

Right now, looking at your retirement account may be a scary prospect.

Most of us are avoiding it.

But should you take a peek? And what can you do?

Here's what experts advise.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said Monday that you need to know what's going on and what type of portfolio you have.

Think about if you need to re-evaluate or reassess your risk, and if you want to be invested with less risk.

Dale said this is the time to talk to a financial adviser or planner.

If you've lost a job or your hours were cut, there are some things you can do to free up more cash.

"If your income is reduced or have gone away, you could look at suspending payments to your 401k or IRA if needed but you really want to start those back up once your income is back in place and secure," Dale said.

Anyone with a long time to retirement shouldn't panic and "probably" won't need to make changes.

"You have to keep in mind the market is volatile and as quickly as it went down, it might go back up again," Dale said.

