Watching Your Wallet: 5 money goals if you're still unemployed

You may be one of the lucky ones in this pandemic if you still have a job and income coming in.

If you have money coming in, turn it into savings, you never know what could happen.

During this time, you're probably not driving as much or taking Uber, you can't go to the gym, or grab coffee each day and you're probably not eating out nearly as much.

Direct all that money you are not spending into your savings, build up the emergency fund.

You can also ramp up your 401k contributions and attack your student loans, most federal student loans are suspended and interest-free through Sept.r 30, which means any payments you make between now and then will go directly toward the principal on your loan, which could save you money in the long run.

Also consider saving money on your mortgage, if you own a home, refinancing and taking advantage of the low-rates may be an option.

Additionally, if you're financially sound during the pandemic, consider giving money back to your community and helping someone else.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.