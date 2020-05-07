Watching Your Wallet: Loans during an emergency

Usually, financial experts tell you to steer clear of borrowing against your future--we're talking 401k loans.

However, in times of crisis, sometimes the rules go out the window.

If your partner's lost a job-- and your family is now missing income-- but you still have your job there is an option to consider in this health and financial crisis.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says a 401k loan could be an option if your job is secure. This type of loan usually does not impact your credit and it's relatively quick to process funds.

You will have up to five years to pay back the loan. But you have to remember, you are dipping into your retirement fund when you do this. And the CARES Act actually doubles the amount of 401k money available as a loan to $100,000—previously it was $50,000 or 50% of your vested account, whichever is higher on a tax-free basis.

"Of course, we're going to tell people not to touch their 401k, but in reality if that's the only money within their reach within their grasp that they can get to and they have all these bills to pay they really want to consider how much it's going to cost them in the end," Dale said.

And remember if you take a plan loan and then lose your job, you will have to repay the loan in full.

If you don't, the full unpaid loan balance will be considered a taxable distribution, and you could also face a 10% federal tax penalty on the unpaid balance if you are under age 59½.

There's a lot to consider and Dale says a 401k loan is a valuable option-- but you should still talk to a financial advisor.

