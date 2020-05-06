Watching Your Wallet: Is it a good time to increase your 401k?

It may seem counter-intuitive as many are running from stocks, but now is actually a good time to increase your 401k contributions if you can.

Investors say if you haven't been furloughed and you still have a job and income coming in, this actually may be the time to increase your 401k contributions.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said it is something to consider.

"Increasing their allocations to their 401k plan. It's really an optimal time to do so with asset levels lower than they were a couple of months ago," Joyce said.

Your fixed 401k contribution automatically buys fewer shares of a fund when the market is pricey and more when the market is one sale so this is essentially a bargain.

You can't control the performance of the stock market, but you can control how much you save, and Joyce said saving for the future and retirement should always be the goal.

