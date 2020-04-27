Watching Your Wallet: Experts say avoid pay day loans if possible

Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially if you don't have a paycheck coming in. However, several experts say there is still one kind of loan you should steer clear of during this time.

(courtesy MGN Online)

Financial advisors and coach after coach say they do not recommend payday loans. Payday loans are short-term cash loans based on the borrower's personal check held for a future deposit or on electric access to the borrower's bank account.

Lenders hold the checks until the borrower's next pay-day, when loans and the finance charges must be paid in one lump sum.

Here's where they get you, these loans typically cost 400% annual interest or more unless a state has capped it.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said it's very tempting to go for one of these loans.

"Because there is no credit check they don't really care if you do have income coming in. What they're going to care about is if you have a bank account," Dale said.

If you absolutely have to do one, have a plan to pay it back on time and don't roll over a payment. If you don't have a plan, the interest will just triple and double as time goes on and you'll just get trapped.

