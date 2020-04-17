Watching Your Wallet: Three ways credit cards can help in a pandemic

Experts usually tell you to steer clear of credit card debt, but during this health and financial crisis typical advice goes out the window.

Credit cards are not a permanent solution, but they can keep you afloat during this time, especially if you have faced a reduction in hours, a loss of tips or a temporary layoff.

Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put a list together about how you can use credit cards during this time:

First, preserve cash. You probably have a few bills that can't be paid with a credit card like rent or mortgage payments. Using a credit card for other purchases allows you to float those costs so you can make your cash last longer.

Second, you can buy some time, sometimes at 0%, meaning if you have good credit, consider getting a credit card with an introductory 0% APR offer on purchases, many of these have interest-free periods of a year or longer.

Finally, if you already have credit card debt, this may be the time to reduce its cost, meaning consider a balance transfer and moving debt to a card with 0% APR on balance transfers. Again, this buys you time and stops you from accumulating too much debt too fast because of interest.

