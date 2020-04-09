Watching Your Wallet: Small business loan frustrations

For thousands of small business owners across the country, the $349 billion-dollar rescue program just isn't working.

Many people are having issues even finding a bank that will take their loan application.

The paycheck protection program is part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package passed by Congress. It's supposed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis. Businesses are supposed to be able to borrow up to $10 million to pay employees and cover rent or mortgages. And in some cases the loan becomes a grant, meaning it doesn't have to be paid back.

"I thought it was going to be a great thing. It may still be a great thing if we can get it rolling," Charles Long said.

Long owns Written and Spoken, a small business in Virginia. He's a corporate trainer.

"I had bookings all the way out until mid-June, they're all gone now," Long said.

Minutes after the midnight launch of the loan program, Long was on his computer trying to apply, nobody was taking applications. The next day he tried again.

"I tried all the other banks and it was the same story if you did not have an established account you couldn't apply," Long said.

It's the same story for many small business owners across the nation. Social media lit up after the program went live. From Arkansas to Florida, frustration was there. One person wrote "nobody is taking applications unless you are a customer. In some cases not just an existing customer, but one with am existing loan.

A Nevada small business owner tweeted "I can't get a small business loan through them because I have never borrowed money from them."

The executive director of a small business financing authority said community banks are eager to help.

"The community banks I understand want to make these loans but some of the guidance may not be deep enough for them so they can make those loans properly," said Howard Pisons, Small Business Financing Authority. "Small businesses need to remain optimistic and they need to continue to keep applying for the loans that they believe their eligible for and just hold your ground and stick with it."

"The program went live last Thursday and immediately the calls started small business owners were facing significant challenges," said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said the most distressing thing to her are the calls about banks denying loans to businesses that don't have a pre-existing relationship.

"That is not the spirit or the intent of this legislation when as a member of Congress I voted for it," she said.

She sent a letter this week to the Secretary of the Treasury asking for more emergency guidance to come down for these banks.

"To ensure that lenders know that this quantity of money that the federal government has put on the table for the purposes of ensuring that our small businesses can survive needs to be available to those who apply for it," she said.

Her recommendation to small business owners is to not give up and call your congressperson to share your story.

