Watching Your Wallet: How to change or cancel your travel plans

Did you have an upcoming event or vacation that is now canceled and you need to call the airlines?

If you booked travel and now need to cancel-- call the airline no more than 72 hours before your flight to cancel or reschedule.

If you need to re-book, try to make changes to your reservation online first.

If your flight is canceled by the airline, they will re-book you or refund the value of your unused ticket.

If you had travel insurance, unfortunately, you can't expect a refund just because you don't want to travel. "Cancel for any reason" coverage can give you some more wiggle room, but still has limitations. Always read the fine print when choosing a travel insurance policy to find out what it covers and how much you can be compensated.

If you have an upcoming trip, our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put this list together. NerdWallet says to take a wait-and-see approach.

Things are changing by the minute, so that must-attend family event may get canceled anyway. If you must book travel now, consider travel protection. Travel credit cards can offer some of the best coverage if you use them to pay for your bookings. And investigate travel insurance for international trips.

