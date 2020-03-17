Watching Your Wallet: What federal rate cut means for consumers

The emergency federal rate cuts could mean a lot for you from student loans to credit cards.

The big takeaways from the Federal Reserve's surprise action over the weekend are two-fold.

For most Americans, it could mean lowering borrowing costs, however, at the same time, savers will earn less on their money.

For instance, when it comes to credit cards, cardholders could eventually see a reduction in their annual percentage yield, or APR, within two billing cycles.

The chief analyst for comparecards.com said if you have $6,000 in credit card debt, this move could end up saving you almost $200 in interest.

Student loans are fixed for now, however, the government sets annual rates once a year based on the 10-year treasury note. If the 10-year yield stays below 1% federal student loan rates could drop savings borrowers hundreds of dollars in interest.

However, with the fed's benchmark rate at zero savings, rates will drop. Keep in mind online banks still pay more because of fewer overhead expenses with the brick and mortar.

