Watching You Wallet: Keep an eye out for fake job listings

Scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work because of the pandemic. They are posting fake jobs not only wasting you valuable time but trying to steal you money.

A Virginia woman, Sandrine Morris, got on Indeed and started applying, two weeks later she got a message claiming to be from Alvogen Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey, saying she was shortlisted for an interview.

The interview was conducted online on Google Hangouts. She then got a letter after the interview saying she got the job and would be working from home.

They then sent her a check to buy a computer and software. They wanted her to deposit the check immediately, the check even came with a letter with detailed instructions, saying that it was mandatory that she send a copy of the deposit receipt.

That's when the red flags started going up. Sandrine went to her bank only to find out the check was fake.

A quick search of the BBB's scam tracker shows reports of 705 employment scams nationwide just in the last three months.

