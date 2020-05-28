Watching You Wallet: Checking your credit report is now free

It's not all bad news during the pandemic. In fact, you have a chance to check your credit reports for free every week, it used to be you could only do that for free once a year.

Checking your credit score is a great way to get a picture of your finances, and no, for the time being you can do this for free every week. Experian, Transunion and Equifax have teamed up with annualcreditreport.com. You can now request your report from each bureau through this one portal.

It's great to check this out to not only get a picture of your finances, but to look for fraud and even errors.

Cherry Dale says, "Especially if they're in the mode of pushing their loan due dates back. If they're in some sort of loan extension program they want to make sure that is not being reported to the C Credit Bureaus."

You won't get your credit score this way, that's different from a credit report. But it helps you see who controls all your loans and how much you owe to where. Reminder: 35% of your credit score is based on paying your bills on time.

