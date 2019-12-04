Watch the entire "Star Wars" saga for $1,000

Calling all "Star wars" junkies, you could get paid to watch your favorite movies.

CableTV.com is looking for someone to screen the entire "Star Wars" saga in one sitting.

If you can survive all 22 hours and 25 minutes, the company will pay $1,000, plus a welcome package with all 10 films on Blu-ray, a chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

In return, all you have to do is share your experience on social media.

The job's deadline coincides with the release of the sci-fi series' final chapter on Dec. 20.

If the force is with you to tackle this task, you have until December 11 to apply.

