Watch out for dangerous toys

Attorney General Nessel is warning parents to be educated when it comes to buying toys for their kids.

The Office of the Attorney General released a comprehensive list of dangerous toys to be aware of.

The list shows toys that have been recalled, as well as toys that are hazards.

When shopping for toys for kids keen an eye out for small parts that can be choking hazards, strings, sharp or rigid materials that could cut a kid, or projectiles like nerf guns.

Nerf Ultra One was in the Top 10 Worst Toys because the fast, powerful flying darts could cause eye injuries.

