Watch for a few slick spots on bridges this morning

Light rain and snow in Mid-Michigan overnight has made some areas roadways wet. With temperatures at or below freezing in many areas a few slick spots have developed on some bridges and overpasses. Stay alert to changing conditions on area roadways early this morning.

Today will be a colder day with highs in the low to mid 30s. Plan on a mix of clouds and sun today. We have a small chance of a few snowflakes off of Lake Michigan today. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows near 20.

Friday and Saturday promise to be dry days. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s. Saturday temperatures should climb to near 40. Rain and snow showers return for Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.