Watch a newborn girl’s reaction when her hearing aids are turned on

A newborn girl’s reaction to having her hearing aids turned on is taking the internet by storm.

A viral video captures the sound of joy when a baby's hearing aid is turned on; four-month-old Georgina got hearing aids about five weeks ago. (Source: Paul Addison/CNN)

The parents of four-month-old Georgina Addison turned on the hearing aids and captured her joyful reactions on video. The family from Harrogate, England posted the video online, and it has since been viewed more than 750,000 times.

It appears Georgina says “hi” when prompted by her mother to say hello to everybody.

Georgina’s father Paul Addison said he and his wife first learned about their daughter’s hearing difficulties when she failed her newborn hearing test. She was referred to an audiologist and diagnosed with severe deafness. The doctor suggested she should wear hearing aids, and the family took the advice.

Addison tweeted the video because he wanted the world to know the joy his family experiences when they turn on their daughter’s hearing aids in the morning.

