Watch: Detroit woman starts dance party on sidewalk while social distancing

This is the way they social distance in the Motor City.

“I love my neighbors,” Luwana Conway said on Facebook. “I asked them if they could come out and play.” (Source: Luwana Conway)

When one of her neighbors said it was his birthday, Luwana Conway stepped into action.

“I told him that we were going to have a social distance party,” she said. “I’m the person who still believes in the village. I bake cookies and brownies every Christmas and hand-deliver it to them.”

In this case, the high school educator grilled her neighbor a big ribeye steak.

Then, Conway grabbed her iPad, pulled out a big speaker and queued up some Luther Vandross.

“The music lit up the neighborhood,” she said.

There’s nothing like a little “Better Love” to brush away some of the blues of a pandemic.

“My neighbors love me,” she said. “I love my neighbors.”

Thank You for sharing the good vibes, Luwana.

