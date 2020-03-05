Washington Square will be JAM on Thursday

Downtown Lansing, Inc. is planning what they call a Michigan-made pop-up experience on Washington Square on Thursday.

The event begins midday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

It starts up again at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.

This pop-up experience partners Lansing's downtown with local artists, dining establishments, as well as neighboring shops in a

night of place-making activities.

It follows a Michigan-based theme that starts with a Michigan

chef takeover at EnVie.

It also allows residents and visitors will to walk up and down Washington Square to shop, dine, and dance.

As Lansing, Inc. Executive Director told News 10, "This month we're expanding on the successful Downtown Traffic JAM! pop-up events that we have been holding, bringing light and life to multiple spaces downtown after 5:00 p.m."

She adds, "We're looking forward to creating even more of an

experience depending on your interests, found all up and down Washington Square."

The evening's activities include:

• Old Town Annex: A pop-up shop featuring multiple Old Town retailers will occupy the former Liebermann's retail space, at 113 S. Washington Square.

This building is the last intact George Nelson retail designed building in the world.

Organizers say it provides the perfect showcase space for Old

Town shops.

These shops will be open to shoppers during both the lunchtime and evening hours of the event.

•A performance by Hip-hop artist Ozay Moore and The Corzo Effect will take place in the former Whipped building.

It is located at 216 S. Washington Square.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and there is a $5 entry fee.

The concert kicks off at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

• There is a pop-up pastry bakery at Soul Nutrition.

One of downtown Lansing's newest businesses will also provide energizing teas and shakes.

• Finally, people can enjoy Michigan Dinner at EnVie.

This Thursday dining experience will feature a special Michigan menu full of food and drink options infused with Michigan-based products.

Reservations are recommended.

You can do so by calling: (517) 318-6135.

