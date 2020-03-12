Warmer today with highs in the 50s

Today plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun. It will be warmer today with highs in the mid 50s. If we get more sunshine than expected temperatures may climb to the upper 50s. A cold front moves through the area tonight and will bring rain overnight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s.

Friday through the weekend high temperatures will be in the low 40s. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 20s. Friday promises some sunshine and wind gusts near 35 MPH. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day. Some sunshine returns for Sunday. Temperatures are expected to warm to the 50s by the middle of next week.

