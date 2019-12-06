Warmer this weekend

High pressure building into the area will bring dry weather today through most of the weekend. Today expect a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday we see plenty of sunshine across the area. The clouds will be back for Sunday, but the daylight hours should be dry. Rain showers returns Sunday night into Monday. Colder air will bring snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures today will not change much with readings in the mid to upper 30s for most of the day. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the teens. This weekend highs will be near 40 Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. Monday temperatures climb to the upper 40s. A cold front moves through Monday night. Temperatures will be falling through the day Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the teens.

