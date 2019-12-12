Warmer this afternoon, but still windy

Today a Southeast to South breeze will bring warmer air back to the area. After highs in the low 20s Wednesday, temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s today. The wind will be ramping up this afternoon. Wind gusts today will be near 30 MPH. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s. Friday and Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s once again. We will be colder Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. We will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Friday will be a mostly cloudy day. This weekend a storm system will move up the East Coast of the Nation. In Mid-Michigan we have the chance of a light scattered mix of rain and snow late Saturday into Saturday night. Sunday should be a dry day. Accumulating snow is possible Monday afternoon into Monday night. Watch for updates on the Monday storm this weekend.

