Warmer temperatures today

After high temperatures in the low 60s Monday afternoon, we climb to the mid to upper 60s today. Cooler air returns Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday will be a chilly day with afternoon temperatures only near 50. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s for Friday and the weekend.

Early today patchy fog is possible. Plan on clouds and a few peeks at the sun today. A stray shower may pop up this afternoon an a few spots. The chance of rain increases tonight. On and off rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall is possible in some areas tonight into Wednesday with the potential of over an inch of rain in some areas. Friday and Saturday promise to be dry days.

