Warmer temperatures for the weekend

Today a few peeks at the sun will be possible, but most of the day should be under the clouds. Temperatures today climb to the upper 30s to near 40. The wind will not be quite as strong today. A front moves through tonight and will bring a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain or a flurry. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.

Friday and Saturday promise to be dry days with some sunshine both days. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s. High temperatures are near 40 Saturday. Sunday will be under the clouds with the chance of rain towards Sunday evening. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 40s.

Rain showers start the next work week Monday and it will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the mild air Monday before temperatures take a tumble for the middle of next week. Highs Tuesday will be near 30 Tuesday and the low 20s Wednesday. Snow showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

