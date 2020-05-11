Warmer days are ahead

The cold air holds on across the area today. After high temperatures near 50 today temperatures tumble to near 30 tonight. A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of the area tonight into early Tuesday morning. Frost and freezing temperatures are possible again Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures are back in the 60s for highs. Friday through the weekend high temperatures are expected to be near 70. Our average high temperature today is 67 degrees.

Overall today will be a mostly cloudy day. Some breaks are expected to develop in the clouds this afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out around midday. Tonight mostly clear skies are expected. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

