Warmer air returns today

Today will look a lot like Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. A shift in the wind to the Southwest today teamed up with some sunshine should help temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. A front slides through the area tonight and may touch off a few rain showers. Lows tonight in the low 40s.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day across the area. Rain showers are possible Thursday night, but the rain should depart by early Friday morning. More cloud cover is expected Friday. Friday night into Saturday another round of rain is expected. We have a small chance of a thunderstorm Saturday evening. Sunday should be dry, but windy.

