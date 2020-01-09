Warmer air returns today

An area of low pressure heading into the Northern Great Lakes today will bring gusty winds to the area today. The wind out of the south will push temperatures by late today to near 40 degrees. Scattered rain showers are expected tonight and it will be windy with lows near 40 degrees. Friday we hold on to scattered rain showers. Temperatures Friday climb to near 50.

Friday night into Saturday a strong storm system passing south of Michigan will bring heavy rainfall to the area. The possibility of flooding will be a concern across Mid-Michigan Friday night into Saturday. Saturday as colder air settles south across the area rain will change to sleet and freezing rain and eventually snow. Travel may be dangerous to impossible across the area by Saturday afternoon. A build up of ice on powerlines teamed up with gusty winds could lead to power outages.

Make sure to check back for updated forecasts heading into the weekend. Download the WILX Weather Authority App for the latest forecast for your hometown on your cellphone or tablet.

