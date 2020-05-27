Warm and humid weather continues

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, but you probably will not notice the change. The humidity levels will remain high with dew points today once again in the mid 60s. High temperatures are back in the 70s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures cool to the 60s for highs this weekend.

Most of today should be partly cloudy across the area. At times a few showers and thunderstorms will pop up and pass through the area. Severe weather is not expected today, but any thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall. Tonight and Thursday scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pass through the area at times. The showers should move out of the area Friday morning. Some sunshine returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.