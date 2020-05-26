Warm and humid air continues today

The warm and humid air continues to move our way on a light South breeze. Today will be similar to Memorial Day with some hazy sunshine for most of the day. During the mid to late afternoon hours we may see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up in the warm and humid air. Like yesterday, not everyone will see the pop up showers. High temperatures today climb to the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

The warm and humid air holds on for Wednesday and Thursday. We will have a trough of low pressure slowly moving through the area which will increase our chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid 80s and highs are back in the low 80s Thursday.

Cooler and drier air returns for Friday and the weekend. Friday should be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 70s. Saturday and Sunday we see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

