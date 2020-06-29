Warm and dry weather holds on through the week

We are in for a stretch of warm and sunny days across the area. High temperatures again today will be in the mid to upper 80s. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 each day Tuesday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s this week. Dew point readings this week hold in the low 60s so the humidity levels should not get out of control.

High pressure over Ontario is not expected to move much this week and will deliver plenty of sunshine today through the weekend. The dry weather is expected to hold on into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.