Wanted FBI fugitive captured in Alpena

An FBI fugitive on the run from police in Charlevoix County has been put behind bars, according to the FBI.

Matthew John Dietz was wanted by the FBI for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the town of Charlevoix, the FBI said.

He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes back in Sept. 19, 2018, the FBI said, and has been a fugitive since that time.

An FBI reward of up to $5,000 with information leading to his arrest and conviction was announced Wednesday, April 15 and the FBI said he was arrested 12 hours later.

Dietz was found in a residence in Alpena, Michigan following a tip called in by a member of the public, the FBI said.

“Offenses against children are the worst type of crime that can be committed against members of our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono. “Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, the law enforcement agencies tasked with locating Dietz responded quickly to a

viable lead because the severity of Dietz’s alleged offenses required it. We are grateful to the public for its assistance in locating Dietz so quickly. This is a great example of how the collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community can work to get dangerous predators off the street.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.