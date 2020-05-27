Walt Disney World announces reopening plans

Walt Disney World is planning a phased reopening, starting in July.

Senior vice president Jim MacPhee announced the park's plan during a meeting Wednesday with Orange County, Florida leaders.

MacPhee said Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are expected to reopen on July 11, and Epcot and Hollywood Studios will resume operations July 15. He also introduced several new health and safety protocols, such as hand-washing stations, plexi glass barriers and requiring all guests and cast members to wear face coverings.

MacPhee said he hopes this phased reopening plan will help bring the magic of Walt Disney World back to life.

Other new health and safety protocols include: temperature and health screenings on-site, contactless payment and increased mobile food ordering options, and a so-called "Social Distance Squad" will help guests follow the new safety guidelines.

