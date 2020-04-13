Walmart sees surge in demand for certain products

Walmart is seeing a surge in demand for hair care products.

Walmart says hair color products and beard trimmers are flying off the shelves, now that hair salons are closed.

There's also been a need for sewing machines, as Americans work to make their own protective masks.

Walmart is one of the retailers that's seen an increase in sales as Americans have bought more groceries and household items.

It is among the essential retailers that have stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

