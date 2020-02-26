Walmart is stepping up competition with Amazon.

The retailer is debuting "Walmart Fulfillment Services."

The new service allows third-party vendors to hire Walmart to store, pack and ship items for customers.

Experts say the move could better position the big-box retailer to compete against Amazon.

The service could also speed up deliveries to customers by increasing the number of marketplace items with two-day or next day shipping.

