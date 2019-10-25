Walmart holiday deals drop

And the deals have dropped.

Walmart announced it would launch its holiday season deals today, and you can really save big.

Electronics, home goods, toys, video games, sporting goods, clothing, all marked down.

If you're in the market for a new TV, you can pick up a 55-inch 4-K ultra high def TV for under $400.

A Disney princess royal horse and carriage toy, $100 off.

And a 7-foot hexagon trampoline, with a list price of $235, on sale for $99.

