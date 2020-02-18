Walmart falls short of expectations

Walmart released its fourth quarter earnings report Tuesday morning, and fell short of expectations.

The retailer blamed weak demand for toys, apparel, and video games during the holiday season.

Its outlook for the upcoming year also came up short of expectations, as Walmart anticipates e-commerce growth will slow.

Walmart said the forecast doesn't include any impact from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, though it continues to monitor the situation.

