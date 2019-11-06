Walmart "Delivery Unlimited" expands

Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service.

Customers have the option to pay a yearly $98 fee, or a monthly fee of $12.95 to receive unlimited Walmart grocery delivery orders right to their front door.

Walmart says you can order your full grocery list, plus anything you may need for the week ahead like that toy you forgot for the birthday party this weekend...

"Delivery Unlimited" is currently available in more than 14-hundred stores and will be available in more than 50% of the country by the end of the year.

