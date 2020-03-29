Wall Street executive dies of coronavirus

An executive at New York-based investment firm Jefferies Group has died from complications of the coronavirus, the company said.

Jefferies on Sunday announced the death of its chief financial officer, Peregrine “Peg” Broadbent.

In a statement, company leaders credited Broadbent with helping over the past dozen years in building Jefferies “from less than half its current size," and navigating it "through hard times and good times.”

Meanwhile, the annual Detroit auto show has been canceled and the center where it is held will likely be repurposed into a hospital.

Also, the electric scooter rental startup Bird recently announced a 30% staff reduction in a conference call.