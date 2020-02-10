Waiting for a driver's license? Enjoy a Van Gogh

You can enjoy fine art while waiting for your license plate at some state offices in the Detroit area.

A dozen secretary of state offices are displaying reproductions of paintings, thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Museum director Salvador Salort-Pons says it's an effort to bring art to where people live. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says most people need to visit a branch office at some point.

For the last decade, the art museum has displayed reproductions outdoors. It's the first time that art is going inside.

